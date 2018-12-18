Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 18 2018 8:26pm 02:03 Norwood School in Edmonton gets into Christmas spirit Students at Edmonton’s Norwood School belted out their favourite holiday tunes Tuesday morning. As Albert Delitala explains, it’s their way of giving back. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4775820/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4775820/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?