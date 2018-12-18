Global News at Noon Edmonton December 18 2018 2:06pm 02:23 Residential blading underway in Edmonton After several freeze-thaw cycles, streets in Edmonton are icy. On Monday, the city announced a cycle of residential blading will take place this week. Kendra Slugoski has the details. Residential blading underway in Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4774224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4774224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?