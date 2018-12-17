Residential blading underway in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton started residential blading on Monday morning in hopes of getting rid of the ice and snow buildup on many neighbourhood streets.

The decision to do residential blading comes after the city put out a call last week for residents to report snowy and icy road conditions. The city said it received a high number of notifications for all areas of the city.

“We recognize that the freezing rain and numerous freeze-thaw cycles have made for conditions that require a city-wide approach in residential areas,” Andrew Grant, general supervisor of Infrastructure Operations with the city, said in a media release Monday.

Crews will use sand to break down some of the ice before scraping the ice and snow. Blading will be done around the clock in hopes of hitting all areas of the city within a week, the city said Monday.

While there are no residential parking bans during blading, the city asks people to remove their vehicles from the street when crews are in their neighbourhood. The residential blading schedule can be viewed online.

The city said snow and ice will not be hauled away except where it’s necessary for safety reasons.