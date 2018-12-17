Global News at 5 Edmonton December 17 2018 7:00pm 01:06 Amazon announces plans to build fulfillment centre in Leduc County Amazon announces 2nd fulfillment centre in Alberta, this one outside Edmonton. Tom Vernon has the details. Amazon announces 2nd fulfillment centre in Alberta, this one outside Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4772004/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4772004/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?