Global News at 11 Halifax November 27 2018 9:47pm 02:05 Charitable men’s organization in Halifax closes its chapter After five years and nearly $400,000 in donations, 100 Men Halifax closes its chapter after reaching “the end of their life cycle”. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4705796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4705796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?