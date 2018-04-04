Global News at 11 Halifax April 4 2018 9:46pm 01:27 Survey says Haligonians open to construction Despite what some might think, a new survey by a Dalhousie University says people in Halifax are open to construction in their community, though affordability is a concern. Steve Silva reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4124568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4124568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?