Downtown Dartmouth November 27 2018 7:21am 06:03 Spirit of the Holidays in Downtown Dartmouth We check in with members of B’Y Local Dartmouth, Brightwood Brewery and Rosetto’s to preview the 2nd Annual Spirit of the Holidays in Downtown Dartmouth Thursday night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4702156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4702156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?