Global News at 6 Halifax November 18 2018 6:14pm 01:39 Halifax's Designer Craft Show celebrates its 43rd year Approximately 5,000 people walked through the doors of the Cunard Event Centre this weekend to attend the 43rd annual Designer Craft Show hosted by Craft Nova Scotia. Alicia Draus has more. Halifax's Designer Craft Show celebrates its 43rd year