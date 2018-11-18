Halifax’s Designer Craft Show celebrates its 43rd year

Approximately 5,000 people walked through the doors of the Cunard Event Centre this weekend to attend the 43rd annual Designer Craft Show hosted by Craft Nova Scotia.

The three-day event had more than 100 exhibitors.

The event showcases only exhibitors who have been juried into Craft Nova Scotia. That means their work has to be reviewed by a standards committee made up of six experts in their field.

“They meet about six times a year and they assess work,” explained Craft Nova Scotia Program Coordinator, Julie Rosvall.

“Every exhibitor has to send in three to six pieces of their work so it is looked at individual pieces looking at all of the techniques and quality of materials and design.”

Over a dozen new exhibits were featured at this year’s event, including Kara Highfield’s ceramics. Highfield admitted she was a bit nervous getting juried in.

“I’ve also been doing it for a long time so I was kind of looking at the criteria, I did understand what needed to be shown and I felt like my work would hold up, but you never know,” she said.

The Designer Craft Show is just one of many Christmas craft shows across the region.

At the start of the month Christmas at the Forum brought in about 400 vendors from across the country.

Next weekend Dalhousie University will be hosting its annual Dalplex Christmas Craft Market. The event has been going on for over 30 years and features vendors from across the Atlantic region.