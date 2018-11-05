Canada November 5 2018 5:58pm 03:15 “No Stone Left Alone” performance by Spirit of Vimy award winning songwriter Singer Rebecca Lappa performs her original tribute song called “No Stone Left Alone” for the first time at the remembrance ceremony in Edmonton. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4633082/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4633082/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?