Global News at 6 Halifax October 25 2018 5:15pm 01:46 Dal student union flowchart explains if costumes fall under cultural Thu, Oct 25: The Dalhousie Student Union has released a guide it says can help people understand if their Halloween costume can be seen as offensive. Steve Silva explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4596822/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4596822/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?