Global News at 6 Halifax October 23 2018 5:51pm 01:54 Former Syrian refugees making the transition easier for newcomers Tue, Oct 23: A group of former Syrian refugees is trying to make that transition easier for others, with a loan program that helps people get back on their feet. Steve Silva reports. Syrian newcomers fundraising to help refugees arriving in Nova Scotia <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4588055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4588055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?