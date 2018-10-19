Global News at 6 Halifax October 19 2018 4:56pm 01:41 Halifax designated smoking area briefly replaces 2 accessible parking spots Fri, Oct 19: An apparent misunderstanding over where smokers can smoke has left accessibility advocates fuming. Halifax designated smoking area briefly replaces 2 accessible parking spots <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4573831/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4573831/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?