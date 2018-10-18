Crime October 18 2018 7:54pm 02:20 Calgary and Edmonton police search for suspects in repeated break-ins Thu, Oct 18: Four videos showing similar men using a similar scheme to gain access to homes are now under investigation by Calgary and Edmonton police. Sarah Offin reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4570074/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4570074/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?