Global News at 6 Halifax October 18 2018 5:14pm 02:03 Local cannabis coming to NSLC Thu, Oct 18: Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of legal cannabis has already been sold in Nova Scotia, but so far, none of it was actually grown here. But as Alexa MacLean reports, that's about to change. Homegrown Nova Scotia cannabis on the way to NSLC shelves