Special
7 hours ago
Cannabis IQ: Everything you need to know about legal pot
Global News at 5 Okanagan
October 16 2018 9:33pm
18:44
Global News at 5: Oct 16 Top Stories
The Tuesday, October 16, 2018 edition of Global News at 5.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4561416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4561416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
More Videos
Global News at 5: Oct 9 Top Stories
18:33
Global News at 5: Oct 2 Top Stories
21:35
Global News at 5: Oct 5 Top Stories
15:46
Global News at 5: Oct 12 Top Stories
19:53
Global News at 5: Oct 11 Top Stories
17:52
Global News at 5: Oct 10 Top Stories
17:59
Global News at 5: Oct 15 Top Stories
16:08
01:48
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Forestry experts call for more controlled burning in BC to reduce risk of wildfire
02:13
Global News at 11 Okanagan
The reason why painted rocks are cropping up all over South Okanagan
04:00
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Four in the running to become mayor of Vernon
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Marijuana and the Okanagan: Where cannabis consumption is, isn’t allowed
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A workshop in Kelowna aims to explain why providing housing to the homeless works
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Mayoral Candidate Profiles: Victor Cumming
03:34
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Mayoral Candidate Profiles: Darrin Taylor
04:42
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Mayoral Candidate Profiles: Art Gourley
04:07
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Mayoral Candidate Profiles: Erik Olesen
16:08
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 15 Top Stories
01:50
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan matchmaking service connects farmers with landowners
00:50
Global News at 11 Okanagan
RCMP arrest two people in connection with Vernon homicide
02:31
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Interview with Bruce Hamilton, GM of the Kelowna Rockets
02:04
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Driver killed after plunging truck into pool in Kelowna
01:34
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Puppy’s owner calls for stricter dangerous dog laws following vicious attack
19:53
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 12 Top Stories
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan rental house trashed by former tenants
02:16
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘Who wants to live their life in a cage because someone wants an exotic bird in their house’: Sanctuary rescues neglected parrots
01:33
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Kelowna Corn Maze attracts those looking to get into Halloween spirit
17:52
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 11 Top Stories
02:26
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘I’m going to get a bit emotional’: Maxine DeHart hosts the final United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Kelowna
02:26
Global News at 11 Okanagan
'I'm going to get a bit emotional': Maxine DeHart hosts the final United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Kelowna
17:59
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 10 Top Stories
01:33
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan firefighter enters peace bond, accused of being unlawfully in neighbour’s house
02:03
Global News at 11 Okanagan
After 20 years, a popular and very successful Okanagan fundraiser is about to take place for the last time
02:07
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Extended interview with Breakfast Drive-Thru founder Maxine DeHart
02:19
Global News at 11 Okanagan
About a million sockeye salmon will be spawning in Adams River this fall
18:33
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 9 Top Stories
01:56
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Concern over Kelowna’s latest sign bylaw
02:13
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan firefighter gets a line-of-duty funeral after his cancer is linked to his profession
