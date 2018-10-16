Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 16 2018 5:46pm 01:52 Woman injured at Toronto’s Union Station speaks out In a Global News exclusive interview, the woman who was injured by a falling piece of concrete at Union Station talks about the series of events that happened and her experience. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558562/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4558562/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?