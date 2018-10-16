World October 16 2018 3:36pm 01:09 Captured Canadian ISIS fighter says ‘executioner’ in infamous ISIS video is Canadian Muhammed Ali, an ISIS member from Mississauga, Ontario told Global News in an exclusive interview that the executioner in a gruesome ISIS video is Canadian. ‘Executioner’ in ISIS video is Canadian, says captured Mississauga ISIS member <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4557909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?