Global News at Noon Edmonton October 10 2018 2:00pm 02:13 Edmonton Archdiocese adopts new national sexual abuse policies The Archdiocese of Edmonton discusses new recommendations made by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to deal with sexual assault allegations. Quinn Ohler reports. Alberta pastor accused of sexual misconduct while serving in Vancouver: Edmonton Archdiocese <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4533845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4533845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?