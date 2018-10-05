Celebration of Light October 5 2018 8:45pm 02:16 Diwali in Vernon Festival The Diwali in Vernon Festival run October 9th to the 13th. Many activities are planned throughout the five-day event. Diwali in Vernon Festival: A celebration of light, cultures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4522705/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4522705/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?