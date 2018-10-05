Diwali in Vernon Festival: A celebration of light, cultures

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, and next week in Vernon there’s going to be a huge event throughout the city.

“Next week, we have our inaugural Diwali in Vernon festival,” said Erin Kennedy of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. “It’s a celebration of light for South Asian cultures.

“We will have pop-up events all over town at the library; we’ll have rangolis that people can work on. We’ll have lantern making festivals. And it will culminate in a final performance here at the Performing Arts Centre with a multicultural showcase and dance.”

The Diwali in Vernon Festival run October 9th to the 13th.

The festival will launch on Tuesday, October 9th, 7 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library. On Wednesday, a free lantern-making workshop will take place at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, from 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lanterns can be taken home or left on display as part of the Centre’s exhibit, which runs September 28th to October 25th.

Other events include an interactive kids workshop on October 11th, a yoga class on October 12th and a pop-up performance on October 13th at the library.

“In Vernon, there wasn’t a Diwali festival and we partnered with Diwali in B.C., based out of Vancouver, and they’ve been growing throughout the province,” said Kennedy. “And we saw what was happening throughout the valley and we wanted to bring something to Vernon. We’re hoping that it will grow.”

For more about the Diwali in Vernon Festival, click here.