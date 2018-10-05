HMCS Harry Dewolf October 5 2018 2:51pm 01:00 HMCS Harry DeWolf Christening Sophie Gregoire Trudeau presided over the official naming of Canada’s first Arctic and offshore patrol ship in Halifax on Friday. HMCS Harry DeWolf was built at the Irving Shipyard. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4521392/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4521392/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?