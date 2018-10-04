Global News at 11 Lethbridge October 4 2018 12:18am 01:51 Lethbridge Hurricanes lose bid to host 2020 Memorial Cup The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost out to Kelowna on Wednesday in their bid to host the country’s top junior hockey tournament. Malika Karim reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4515542/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4515542/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?