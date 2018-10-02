Global News at Noon Toronto October 2 2018 12:40pm 01:39 Stranded passengers and lost tickets following collapse of Primera Air Passengers suddenly found themselves stranded after Danish discount airline Primera Air pulled the plug on all operations. Sean O’shea has the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4509336/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4509336/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?