Global News at 5 Okanagan September 22 2018 7:18pm 01:54 Kelowna’s Motionball Marathon of Sport Dozens of local athletes and Special Olympians joined teams to raise money for the Special Olympics. Jules Knox reports from Kelowna’s City Park. Special Olympians team up with local athletes for Kelowna fundraiser <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4478263/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4478263/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?