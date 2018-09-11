Durham Regional Police September 11 2018 12:37pm 01:49 Body found in Pickering Durham Regional Police responded to a call about a body found just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Pickering near Petticoat Creek Conservation Area. Katherine Ward has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4440589/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4440589/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?