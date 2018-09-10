Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 10 2018 5:59pm 03:10 Have you ever heard of a brain gym? MINDSET Brain Gym in Yorkville offers drop-in classes catering to busy urban dwellers looking to improve their overall mental health and well-being through simple, guided meditation. Susan Hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4439229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4439229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?