The Morning Show September 10 2018 10:07am 05:10 Author Angie Thomas talks her critically acclaimed book “The Hate U Give” From the pages to the big screen, Angie Thomas talks the impact of her novel and how she reacted watching the film version at TIFF <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4437640/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4437640/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?