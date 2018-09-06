Focus Ontario September 6 2018 4:39pm 00:31 Legal costs to defend Ford government agenda will be worth it: PC House Leader Todd Smith tells Alan Carter in the season debut of Focus Ontario that cancelling contracts will cost money up front, but claims there will be long term savings. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4432116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4432116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?