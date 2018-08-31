Crime August 31 2018 7:02am 00:51 Yorkdale Mall to reopen after shooting investigation Yorkdale Mall is to reopen Friday after shots were fired inside the shopping centre on Thursday. Police say they are still searching for multiple suspects. Yorkdale Mall to reopen Friday after shooting investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420616/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4420616/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?