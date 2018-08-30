Global News at Noon Toronto August 30 2018 12:37pm 01:36 Man charged with 2nd degree murder of his mother in downtown apartment Toronto Police arrested Matthew Maxwell who is accused of killing his 73-year-old mother in Regent Park on Wednesday. Catherine McDonald has more. Man charged with murder in death of 73-year-old mother at Toronto apartment building <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4418835/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4418835/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?