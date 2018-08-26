Crime August 26 2018 10:30pm 01:59 Mother killed, 3-year-old in critical condition after crash caused by impaired driver A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after her mother was killed in a three-vehicle collision caused by an impaired driver in Oshawa, Durham police say. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4410893/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4410893/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?