August 16 2018 5:37pm
02:04

City of Toronto records 60th murder of 2018 after drive-by shooting in Rexdale

A man in his 30s was shot to death in a drive by shooting at a shopping plaza in Rexdale, marking the city’s 60th murder. Catherine McDonald has more.

