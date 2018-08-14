Global News at Noon Toronto August 14 2018 12:28pm 04:40 Marc Emery shares views regarding Ontario’s new plans for pot Cannabis rights activist Marc Emery joins Global News to discuss the recently announced mandates on how pot will be sold in Ontario. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4386850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4386850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?