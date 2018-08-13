Lisa Macleod asks federal government to compensate Ontario $200 million in immigration costs

On Monday, Ontario’s minister of social services Lisa MacLeod said she was encouraged that federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is no longer on a special task force dealing with border crossers, following a dispute between the two. She also asked the federal government to increase its funding to Ontario to deal with an influx of asylum seekers crossing the border irregularly. While the federal government announced $11 million in funding for Toronto, MacLeod estimates the issue has already cost Ontario $200 million.