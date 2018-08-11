Global National August 11 2018 11:43pm 03:04 Billy Talent and other musicians hold benefit concert for Danforth Shooting victims On Saturday, Billy Talent, along with other prominent Canadian musicians held a benefit concert for the victims of the Danforth Shooting at the Danforth Music Hall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4383339/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4383339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?