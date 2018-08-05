Global News at 6 Halifax August 5 2018 6:21pm 01:46 Hundreds take part in Halifax’s annual Bridge Walk The Macdonald Bridge was shut down to traffic on Sunday, as hundreds of people walked across the main deck. As Natasha Pace reports, there was free food, drinks and live music for the public. Hundreds participate in Halifax’s annual Bridge Walk <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4372576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4372576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?