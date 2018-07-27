Politics July 27 2018 2:08pm 00:49 Jennifer Keesmaat registers to run for mayor of Toronto Former Toronto chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat registered to run for mayor of Toronto on Friday, the final day to enter the race for the city’s top job. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357454/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357454/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?