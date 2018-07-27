Politics July 27 2018 8:16am 05:52 ‘Absolutely not right’: Tory slams Ford cutting Toronto’s city council Toronto Mayor John Tory says it’s “absolutely not right” for Doug Ford’s provincial government to cut Toronto’s city council, asking for a public referendum to be held. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4356574/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4356574/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?