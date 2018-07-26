Canada July 26 2018 4:32pm 01:10 Thunderstorms erupt from Quebec border down to Windsor and Leamington, Ontario Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell mapped out thunderstorms that have erupted from the Quebec border all the way down to Windsor and Leamington, Ontario. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Southern Ontario <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4355520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4355520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?