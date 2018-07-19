Global News at Noon Toronto July 19 2018 12:41pm 01:53 Demonstrators at Queen’s Park protest Ontario’s plan to rollback sex-ed curriculum Approximately two dozen people gathered outside Queen’s Park in Toronto to protest plans to cancel 2015 sex-ed curriculum. Jamie Mauracher reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4341050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4341050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?