Daycare May 17 2018 4:20pm 01:38 Who’s watching the kids? The battle over daycare is defining the Ontario election When it comes to daycare promises, the Liberals and NDP promise free care for some while the PCs opt for rebates for all. Alan Carter has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4216052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4216052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?