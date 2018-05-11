Global News at 5 Edmonton May 11 2018 7:23pm 02:30 Minute at the Movies: May 11 Todd James reviews “Life of the Party” and “The Child Remains” in the latest edition of Minute at the Movies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4204052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4204052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?