Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 10 2018 8:05pm 01:36 Not all Albertans received emergency alert: what happened? Wednesday’s test of the new national emergency alert system is being hailed a success by those behind it. But many phones didn’t receive the alert. Fletcher Kent has more. Cellphone emergency alert test hailed a ‘success’ even though many Albertans didn’t get message <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201664/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201664/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?