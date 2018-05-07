Human Rights May 7 2018 11:02am 01:08 Joshua Ferguson says Canada ‘has always been a leader’ on human rights Joshua M. Ferguson, the first to receive Ontario’s new non-binary birth certificate, said Monday that Canada has always led the way on issues of human rights. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4191529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4191529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?