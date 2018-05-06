Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 6 2018 8:30pm 01:42 Homeless Shelter needed on Edmonton’s south side: Mustard Seed Sun, May 6 – Officials with the Mustard Seed say a homeless shelter is needed on Edmonton’s south side to meet the needs of a growing homeless population. Julia Wong reports. Officials with Mustard Seed consider homeless shelter for Edmonton’s south side <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4190717/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4190717/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?