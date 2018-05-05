Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 5 2018 8:27pm 01:46 Firefighters battle a massive blaze in southeast Edmonton Sat, May 5 – The three alarm fire at an industrial building housing several businesses broke out around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4189926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4189926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?