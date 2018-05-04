Global News at 5 Okanagan May 4 2018 8:58pm 02:11 Kelowna’s therapy pool reopens The therapy pool at Kelowna General Hospital reopened on Thursday after a long closure for repairs. But there’s a shift in who will be able to use it. Jules Knox reports on why some of the pool’s users are concerned. Kelowna’s therapy pool users upset by changes, concerned over access <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4189028/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4189028/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?