Global News at 6 Halifax May 4 2018 5:13pm 02:22 Police dogs sworn in to Halifax Regional Police Fri, May 4: Three police dogs received their badges at a ceremony in Halifax Friday afternoon. As Natasha Pace reports, the dogs will play an important part in the Halifax Regional Police family. Meet the newest, cutest and furriest members of the Halifax Regional Police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4188456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4188456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?