Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 2 2018 8:17pm 02:15 Multiple sclerosis experts to gather in Edmonton to talk about the gut Some of the world’s leading experts on multiple sclerosis will be meeting in Edmonton to talk about an area that patients might not expect: the gut. Su-Ling Goh reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4183669/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4183669/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?